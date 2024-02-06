Ukrainian, Maldives CEC members briefed on preparations for Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Ukrainian and Maldives Election Commissions were informed about the preparatory process for the snap presidential election scheduled in Azerbaijan as they met with Azerbaijan’s CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports.

Noting that elections will be held for the first time in the territories liberated from occupation, Mazahir Panahov said: “Number of voters exceeds 6 million citizens. 7 candidates are vying for presidency. 1,000 web cameras have been installed in the polling stations, which covers the entire territory of the country and it will allow monitoring the voting process from abroad.”

The CEC chairman also emphasized that more than 90,000 observers have been registered to monitor the elections.

Vice Chair of the Elections Commission of Maldives Ismail Habeeb Abdul said that they were pleased to monitor the election process in Azerbaijan. He described the monitoring of the voting process through web cameras as a great achievement. The Maldives Elections Commission Vice Chair noted that the election process, especially the presidential election, is a very difficult process, underlining that the exchange of experience is necessary in this process.

Head of the department at the Central Election Commission of Ukraine Serhii Serzhan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity created for them to observe the elections. Stressing the importance of sharing the experiences, the Ukrainian official highlighted the significance of conducting elections in compliance with the law and ensuring transparency of the election process.

News.Az