Ukrainian media highlight Azerbaijani president’s interview with local TV channels

The Ukrainian news agencies and portals widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s interview with local TV channels.

RBK-Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine news agencies, korrespondent.net, Asmedia and other news portals highlighted President Ilham Aliyev`s remarks during the interview. The articles featured President Ilham Aliyev`s thoughts on the recent provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. According to President Ilham Aliyev, “another military provocation was committed against Azerbaijani servicemen. As a result of this baseless aggression, an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken decisive measures to punish the perpetrators”.

The Ukrainian media also covered President Ilham Aliyev`s views on the existing cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

News.Az