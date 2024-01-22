Ukrainian MPs to monitor Azerbaijan’s early presidential election
An Ukrainian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk will observe the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The Ukrainian observation mission comprises MPs Serhiy Bunin, Co-Chairman of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Valerii Koliukh, and Oleksandr Mishenko, an advisor to the Verkhovna Rada Deputy Speaker on international issues.
The Ukrainian delegation’s visit is scheduled from February 4 to 8, during which the observation mission will prepare a report on the results of election.