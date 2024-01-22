Ukrainian MPs to monitor Azerbaijan’s early presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Ukrainian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk will observe the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The Ukrainian observation mission comprises MPs Serhiy Bunin, Co-Chairman of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Valerii Koliukh, and Oleksandr Mishenko, an advisor to the Verkhovna Rada Deputy Speaker on international issues.

The Ukrainian delegation’s visit is scheduled from February 4 to 8, during which the observation mission will prepare a report on the results of election.

News.Az