Ukrainian parliament to consider recognizing Khojaly genocide

Javadov noted that he has already discussed this issue with members of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary group and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Relations.

On February 26, 1992, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the 7,000 population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The Khojaly genocide has become one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijani history.

The parliaments of five countries have already recognized the massacre committed in Khojaly as an act of genocide. Some 16 U.S. states have also recognized the Khojaly genocide.

