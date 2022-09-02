Ukrainian premier calls on Germany, US to start supplying tanks to Kyiv

Ukrainian premier calls on Germany, US to start supplying tanks to Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s premier has called for the supply of tanks to Kyiv.

“Tanks should be supplied to Kyiv,” PM Denys Shmyhal said, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Shmyhal called on the United States and Germany to start supplying tanks to Ukraine.

“We need a change in the philosophy of supplying weapons. I mean that modern battle tanks should also be supplied. We expect the US to supply us with their Abrams tanks, and Germany with their Leopard 2 tanks. These are those modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield,” he added.

The Ukrainian premier is scheduled to pay a visit to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

News.Az