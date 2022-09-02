Ukrainian premier calls on Germany, US to start supplying tanks to Kyiv
Ukraine’s premier has called for the supply of tanks to Kyiv.
“Tanks should be supplied to Kyiv,” PM Denys Shmyhal said, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
Shmyhal called on the United States and Germany to start supplying tanks to Ukraine.
“We need a change in the philosophy of supplying weapons. I mean that modern battle tanks should also be supplied. We expect the US to supply us with their Abrams tanks, and Germany with their Leopard 2 tanks. These are those modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield,” he added.
The Ukrainian premier is scheduled to pay a visit to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.