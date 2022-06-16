Ukrainian president accepts invitations to attend G7, NATO summits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has accepted the invitations of partners to take part in the upcoming G7 summit in Germany and NATO summit in Spain, News.Az reports.

“Gratefully accepted the invitation of partners to take part in key international events: from Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz- in the G7GER Summit, from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - in the NATO summit in Madrid,” the Ukrainian president said on Twitter.

The 48th G7 summit is scheduled to be held from 26 to 28 June 2022 in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

The NATO summit is due to take place from 28 to 30 June in Madrid, Spain.

