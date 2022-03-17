Ukrainian president announces priorities in talks with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the end of the confrontation, security guarantees, sovereignty, and restoration of territorial integrity as his country’s priorities in negotiations with Russia, News.Az reports citing UNIAN.

In a video message, Zelensky said that the real protection of the Ukrainian state is among priorities, as well.

"My priorities in negotiations are absolutely clear. End of the war, guarantees of security, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," he added.

News.Az