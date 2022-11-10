Ukrainian president hopes for continued support from US after midterm elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued support from the United States after the midterm elections.

In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy thanked the United States, especially US taxpayers, for the billions of dollars of military aid they provided to Ukraine and asked for it to continue, News.Az reports.

Commenting on recent mixed messages from Republican lawmakers regarding the reduction in aid to Ukraine if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, the president expressed hope that US bipartisan support for the Ukrainian war effort would continue whatever the outcome.

“We are grateful for bipartisan support. We would really like to have this bipartisan support remain after the elections,” Zelenskyy added.

