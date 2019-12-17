Ukrainian president pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Ukrainian President here.

President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity. He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

President of Ukraine enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az