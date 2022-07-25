Ukrainian president sacks first deputy secretary of NSDC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ruslan Demchenko as First Deputy Secretary of the country’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Ukrainian president.

"Ruslan Mykhailovych Demchenko shall be released from the post of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document states.

Demchenko was appointed to the said position on June 16, 2020.

News.Az