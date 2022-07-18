Ukrainian president sacks top security chief, prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Head of the Security Service Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the President’s Office, News.Az reports.

In a video message posted on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said he has fired Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and chief of the Ukrainian Security Service Ivan Bakanov for numerous high treason facts among in their agencies.

“Such many crimes against national security and contacts between officers on Ukraine’s law enforcement structures and Russian special services give reasons for very serious questions to the head of corresponding agencies. Answers will be given to each of such question,” he added.

News.Az