Ukrainian president says he will declare martial law in case of major war

Ukrainian president says he will declare martial law in case of major war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that he will introduce martial law in case of a major war against Ukraine, News.Az reports.

"We do believe that there will be no major war against Ukraine. There will be no major escalation, either. Should they happen, though, we will introduce martial law," he told a joint news conference with Estonia’s visiting leader Alar Karis on Tuesday.

At the same time, Zelensky said he was ready for talks with Russia.

"Ukraine is aware of all risks and it calls upon Russia for talks," he said, adding that in case of war other European countries would be in jeopardy.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the country’s parliament was ready for any march of events near the Ukrainian border, including the introduction of martial law.

News.Az