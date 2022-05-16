Ukrainian president signs law banning pro-Russian parties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law banning pro-Russian political parties in the country, lawmaker Olha Sovhyria said on her Telegram channel on Monday, News.Az reports.

She noted that the law will come into force from the day following the day of its publication.

According to the document, Article 60 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada was supplemented with a new part six as follows: "If the President of Ukraine approves the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to terminate the activities of a political party that has formed a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, the activities of such a faction cease from the moment the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada announces this."

News.Az