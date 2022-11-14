Ukrainian president visits Kherson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the city of Kherson, recently retaken from Russia, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

On November 11, Zelenskyy announced that Kherson was returning to Ukraine's control.

On November 12, the President's Office reported that the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, employees of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine had already started work in Kherson city and the Kherson region.

News.Az