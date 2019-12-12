Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk have met today in Kyiv within the framework of the meeting of the heads of government of the GUAM member states.

The sides discussed perspectives of bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations, including GUAM, the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

Touching upon the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan, Goncharuk said that the visit would be a new stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries. Stressing the rapidly developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in all fields today, the Prime Minister expressed his confidence that economic relations would continue to grow.

News.Az

