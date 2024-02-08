Ukrainian President Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on election victory
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a post about it on its X account.
“Congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his reelection, and best wishes for continued success and productive work for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan. I value mutual support for our states' sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We appreciate Azerbaijan's humanitarian and other assistance during this historic period in our country's fight for freedom. I value our constructive and trustworthy relationship with President Aliyev, as well as the practical cooperation between our teams.
I am confident that Ukraine and Azerbaijan's strategic relations will continue to strengthen,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.