Ukrainian president’s top aide targeted in assassination attempt

A volley of shots was fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's principal aide Wednesday in what a senior official called an assassination attempt, Daily Sabah reports.

"Today at around 10 a.m., near the village of Lesniki, the car of the president's chief aide Sergei Shefir came under fire," an advisor to the country's interior minister, Anton Gerashchenko, said on Facebook, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). "More than 10 bullets hit the car. The driver is seriously injured," he said.

"Unidentified individuals fired about 10 shots from a 7.62 caliber automatic weapon," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook. She added that an investigation was underway for a case of "attempted murder."

According to police, the attack took place near the village of Lesnyky, around 5 km (3 miles) outside the capital Kyiv. It said a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder had been opened.

A local television station said at least 19 bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side of the car. A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt.

Shefir is close to the president, leading a group of advisers and representing the president's "Servant of the People" party.

Zelenskyy, who came to power on a promise to take on the country's oligarchs and fight corruption, is currently in the United States at the United Nations General Assembly. His office said Zelenskyy had been informed and would comment shortly.

News.Az