Ukrainian referees to control Qarabag vs Sevilla UEFA Europa League match

Ukrainian Yevhenii Aranovskiy will referee a game between Qarabag and Sevilla in the Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Aranovskiy will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Semen Shlonchak and Igor Alokhin. Yaroslav Kozyk will be the fourth referee of the game.

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:55 Baku time on September 19.

