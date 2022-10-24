Ukrainian says its nuclear facilities are open to IAEA

Ukraine’s nuclear facilities are open to international organizations, in particular the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Facebook.

He was responding to Russia’s allegations that Ukraine could allegedly use a “dirty bomb”.

Reznikov said lies about a “dirty bomb” that Ukraine is supposedly preparing to use are an element of the Kremlin’s usual tactics.

“In spring, they [Russia] deliberately provoked disaster at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and now they are blackmailing the world with a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Their missiles pose a threat to other Ukrainian nuclear facilities,” he added.

Reznikov stressed that Ukraine has always been extremely responsible in matters of nuclear safety.

News.Az