Ukrainian scientist joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

Tatiana Krupa, a Ukrainian scientist and public figure, has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.

AzVision.az presents the statement:

“The most important thing to bequeath to future generations is peace. That’s why peaceful solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that has been lasting for more than 25 years is necessary. I would like to express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

I want to emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by UN Security Council, and resolutions and decisions of other international organizations. I would like to note the importance of measures taken by OSCE Minsk Group towards the settlement of the conflict.

Pre-war relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan developed based on the principles of close neighborhood that were formed over centuries. However, I state with regret that hostile relations have been formed between nations in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict. I believe that Public Diplomacy is a necessary step for the solution of the conflict. Therefore, I reiterate my support to this initiative and make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace aimed at peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and restoring and preserving peace in South Caucasus.

For the purposes of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

