Ukrainian Security Council says Russia's announced ceasefire will not be respected

Ukrainian Security Council says Russia's announced ceasefire will not be respected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline, News.az reports citing Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them.

News.Az