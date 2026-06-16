Ukrainian Su-24M jet crashes during combat mission, crew killed

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A Ukrainian Su-24M bomber crashed in the Khmelnytskyi region on the evening of June 16, according to the Air Force command.

The pilot and navigator — both from the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade — were killed, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

The aircraft was on a combat mission. The cause of the crash is under investigation. According to the miliary, there were no civilian casualties.

Su-24 is a Soviet tactical frontline bomber designed to strike ground targets with missiles and bombs.

News.Az