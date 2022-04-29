Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian, UK mull further arms supplies to Kyiv

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba discussed further arms supplies to his country with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a phone call on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Ukrainian minister said they underscored the need for a real embargo on Russian oil imports.

“In our new call today, Liz Truss and I discussed further arms supplies to Ukraine and agreed on the need to impose a real embargo on Russian oil imports to Europe as soon as possible. Real means 0% and no blends. We also discussed the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Twitter.


