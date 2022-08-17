Ukrainian, US defense chiefs discuss planned Ramstein-5 meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed the planned “Ramstein-5” meeting in a phone call, Pentagon spokesman Todd Breasseale has announced, News.Az reports.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Ukraine’s immediate and long-term security assistance needs,” the spokesman said.

Minister Reznikov provided an update on the dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Breasseale.

“The leaders also discussed planning for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group,” he added.

The two defense chiefs also committed to remaining in close contact.

News.Az