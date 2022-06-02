Ukranian PM thanks Lithuania and Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked Lithuania and Turkiye, News.az reports.

“Incredible support from friends! Lithuanian citizens raised money to buy Bayraktar in Ukraine. Turkiye decided to provide it for free. I am grateful to everyone who joined the campaign of the Lithuanian Defense Minister, especially the Lithuanian Prime MinisterIngrida Šimonytė the Lithuanian government, and Turkish President Erdogan. Courage and perseverance always win! ”Said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

News.Az