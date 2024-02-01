UK's Foreign Office representative visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has expressed his delight over his first meeting with Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Chris Allan in Baku, News.Az reports.

"We had fruitful discussions with government officials to step up our bilateral relations. Wrapping up the day with a dinner alongside representatives from think tanks was a great way to explore opportunities for cooperation," Ambassador Auld said on X.

News.Az