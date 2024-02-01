UK's Foreign Office representative visits Azerbaijan
- 01 Feb 2024 08:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192852
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/uks-foreign-office-representative-visits-azerbaijan Copied
British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has expressed his delight over his first meeting with Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Chris Allan in Baku, News.Az reports.
"We had fruitful discussions with government officials to step up our bilateral relations. Wrapping up the day with a dinner alongside representatives from think tanks was a great way to explore opportunities for cooperation," Ambassador Auld said on X.