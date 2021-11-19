UN adopts resolution initiated by Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has adopted a resolution initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The resolution "Ensuring equitable, affordable, timely and universal access for all countries to vaccines in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic", put forward on behalf of the members of the Non-Aligned Movement at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement at the third committee of the Assembly within the framework of the 76th session of the General the UN Assembly on November 18, 2021, has been adopted by the UN member states.

It is reported that 126 UN member states joined it as co-authors.

It is noted that the resolution is quite detailed, along with other issues, welcomes a number of important global initiatives implemented in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, held on December 3-4, 2020 at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.

The document expresses serious concern about the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between developed and developing countries, emphasizing that this is one of the main factors hindering the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The importance of multilateralism, international solidarity and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 is emphasized. In this context, all governments, private companies and other actors are encouraged to take concrete measures to ensure equal, timely, universal and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

All states are invited to cooperate in the areas of removing unreasonable barriers to the export of vaccines from COVID-19, manufacturing and efficient distribution of vaccines.

The UN Secretary General was instructed to submit a report on the implementation of this resolution at the next session of the General Assembly.

The adoption of this resolution was another indicator that the Non-Aligned Movement, chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continues to make global efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, taking this opportunity, expressed gratitude to all states that supported the draft resolution and are its co-authors.

News.Az