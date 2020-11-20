UN agencies concludes needs assessment mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An inter-agency coordinated assessment mission comprised of technical experts from various UN agencies has concluded its four-day visit to the conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan, the UN Baku Office said.

The mission consisted of representatives of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UN Development Programme, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The mission met with the heads of the local executive authorities in Barda, Aghdam, and Agjabedi districts and visited various sites, where the temporarily displaced persons, as well as conflict-affected communities, reside.

The mission members also visited a number of villages and settlements adjacent to the conflict area to assess the scale of damaged civilian houses and civilian infrastructure. The findings of the mission are being prepared that should allow to understand prevailing vulnerabilities and design appropriate humanitarian response mechanisms in different sectors to complement the government’s actions.

News.Az