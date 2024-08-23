UN agency to initiate a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced on Friday that it plans to launch a polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip by the end of August, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini expressed grave concern over the recent confirmation by the World Health Organization (WHO) of a polio case in Gaza.The case involves a 10-month-old baby who has been left paralyzed, marking the first instance of polio in Gaza in over 25 years, according to Lazzarini.The official highlighted that "polio will not make a distinction between Palestinian and Israeli children," noting that “delaying a humanitarian pause will increase the risk of spread among children.”“It is not enough to bring the vaccines into Gaza plus protect the cold chain. To have an impact, the vaccines must end up in the mouths of every child under the age of 10,” he said.“UNRWA medical teams will deliver the vaccines in our clinics and through our mobile health teams,” said Lazzarini, noting that “since the war began and with thanks to these efforts, 80% of children across Gaza have received vaccines against different childhood diseases.”Polio, a highly infectious virus that can cause irreversible paralysis within hours, poses a particular threat to children in Gaza.The resurgence of polio is being attributed to the destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure, coupled with Israel’s restrictions on repairs and the delivery of supplies.Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

News.Az