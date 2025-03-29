UN allocates $5 million for earthquake relief in Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations on Friday allocated an emergency 5 million U.S. dollars to Myanmar for earthquake aid while determining additional needs and coordinating the response, a UN spokesman said.

"The UN is gathering information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and immediate humanitarian needs to guide the response," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told reporters. "The UN is mobilizing teams and support," News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council. Dujarric said Myanmar's authorities called for the international community to support the response efforts.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher allocated 5 million U.S. dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to support life-saving assistance.

Dujarric said the earthquake has caused significant damage in central Myanmar, Mandalay City, near the epicenter, as well as in Nay Pyi Taw territory, Bago, Magway, Sagaing, Shan state and possibly other regions.

It will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes, the spokesman said.

"Beyond Myanmar, the impact appears to be greatest in Thailand," he said. "Reports indicate that a high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed, resulting in casualties. A state of emergency has been declared in Bangkok and the government is scaling up its response."

He added that China's Yunnan Province, bordering Myanmar, also recorded strong tremors. Initial reports indicate limited disruptions and damage in the province.

"The tremors also reportedly caused panic in several cities in Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram," Dujarric said. "While there were no immediate reports of casualties in Bangladesh, authorities remained alert for potential aftershocks."

The spokesman said the world body will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide support and assistance as needed.

News.Az