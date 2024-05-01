UN assistant secretary general expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Assistant Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations for the Rule of Law and Security, Alexander Zuyev, thanked the Azerbaijani state and president for well-organizing the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The Baku Forum will contribute to international peace, Zuyev said at a panel session held on the sidelines of the international forum, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues political discussions and is also successfully represented in international organizations.

“Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement. We welcome this,” the UN official said.

“We currently support building peace and trust. Conflicts are growing steadily. We are at such a crossroads that we need multilateral instruments and mechanisms. Everyone wants peace, but this is not an easy task. The importance of such forums lies in bringing together religious and political leaders. This year is special for the UN. In September we'll present a project called Summit of the Future,” he added.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku. A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

