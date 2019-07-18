UN Assistant Secretary-General welcomes socio-economic reforms in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Coordination Office Robert Piper has applauded the socio-economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan as he met with the country`s Deputy Prime Minister, Chair of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov in New York. Piper hailed Azerbaijan`s efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stressed the importance of engaging all the interested parties in the implementation of the SDGs, and noted the significance of public-private sector partnership in this regard, AzerTag reports. The UN Assistant Secretary-General stressed the opportunity of implementing pilot projects in this field in Azerbaijan, describing the country as the most successful in the region in the implementation of the SDGs jointly with the UN, the World Bank and the IMF.

Piper also affirmed the UN`s readiness to support Azerbaijan in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. He also stressed the opportunity of implementing joint projects with the government of Azerbaijan to ensure IDPs` labor market integration and employment.

Ali Ahmadov underlined Azerbaijan`s successful cooperation with the UN agencies. He noted that joining the SDGs initiative opened a new page in cooperation with the UN.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that as the result of Armenia`s aggressive policy, 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands were occupied and more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, saying this impedes the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country.

