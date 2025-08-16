UN: At least 1,760 Palestinians killed while seeking aid in Gaza since may

The UN human rights office reported that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a significant increase from figures published in early August.

On Friday alone, hospital sources told Al Jazeera that 44 people were killed by Israeli army attacks across the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces continue an intensive campaign of bombing and destruction in Gaza City, leaving thousands trapped with no safe escape routes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Gaza Health Ministry also confirmed that at least one more Palestinian child died of hunger on Friday, bringing the total hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 240, including 107 children. Since the start of Israel’s offensive, at least 61,827 Palestinians have been killed and 155,275 wounded. In Israel, the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, left 1,139 people dead and over 200 taken captive.

News.Az