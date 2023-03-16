UN-Azerbaijan consultations held in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high-level strategic consultations between the Azerbaijani government and the United Nations was held in the country’s Aghdam city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The discussions, bringing together over 35 governmental and UN officials, is to revolve around the role of restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated territories, its impact on SDGs in Azerbaijan as well as mine-clearing, its impact on SDGs and other issues.

The event will also feature the tree-planting campaign dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

