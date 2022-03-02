UN-Azerbaijan partnership actively developed over years: Resident Coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

The partnership between the United Nations and Azerbaijan has actively developed over the past 30 years, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said on Wednesday.

The official made the remarks during the opening of a photo exhibition in Baku dedicated to the 30th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the event.

Andreeva recalled that a year ago, the UN and the Azerbaijani government signed a framework document defining cooperation in sustainable development for 2021-2025 in four main directions.

The resident coordinator pledged UN’s continued support for Azerbaijan in post-pandemic and post-conflict recovery.

News.Az