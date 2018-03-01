UN body FAO appoints new Turkey representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has named Viorel Gutu as the body's representative in Turkey.

In a statement on Wednesday, the FAO said Gutu, ex-representative for the organization in Tajikistan, will begin his duties this week.

The Moldavian citizen will also serve as the FAO's sub-regional coordinator for Central Asia.

"I consider myself lucky because our work will build on the robust foundation and vast experience of the FAO office in Turkey," Gutu said.

He said he will focus on a number of areas such as implementation of FAO-Turkey partnership program and the FAO-Turkey forestry partnership program to support Central Asian countries in food security and forestry.

He will also work on the organization's Syria Refugee Resilience Plan targeting Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey, and projects on climate change, land degradation and biodiversity.

The statement added Gutu had arranged study visits to the Mediterranean provinces of Turkey such as Adana, Antalya and Mersin to increase the knowledge of Moldovan farmers.

Gutu also served his country as deputy minister of agriculture and food industry and led negotiations with EU and other donors to improve agriculture in Moldova.

