UN calls Azerbaijan ‘strong partner’ on global scale

Azerbaijan and the United Nations will organize numerous events to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of cooperation, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva told journalists, calling Baku a ‘strong partner’ on a global scale, News.Az reports.

Andreeva informed that the UN and Azerbaijan are planning to hold a high-level dialogue on March 18. “The high-level dialogue will focus on cooperation between the parties during the post-conflict and post-pandemic period.”

March 2, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the admission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations. Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan has proved itself as a responsible member of the organization.

With the overwhelming support of the UN membership, Azerbaijan in 2011 was elected to serve as a non-permanent member in the Security Council for the period 2012-2013.

Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in the UN-mandated peacekeeping activities in various parts of the world, in the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, in the activities on protection and promotion of human rights, and cooperation in combatting traditional and emerging threats to global security.

News.Az