UN calls for humanitarian truce in Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday called for a humanitarian truce between the rival parties in Libya, as the armed conflict in the capital Tripoli continues between the UN-backed government and the east-based army, Xinhua reported.

"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) calls on all parties to accept a humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which begins with the Eid morning (Sunday)," the UNSMIL said in a statement.

"The Mission hopes to receive written approvals from these parties no later than midnight Friday this week," it said.

Since early April, there has been intense fighting between the UN-backed government and the east-based rebel army, which is trying to take over the capital and overthrow the government.

The fighting so far has killed more than 1,000 people, injured more than 5,700 others, and forced more than 120,000 people to flee their homes, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

News.Az

