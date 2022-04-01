UN calls for joint efforts for mine-free world

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a need for joint efforts to build a mine-free world, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said on Friday.

She made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” international conference in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The UN representative also underlined the necessity of addressing the problems of the victims of mine explosions.

Andreeva also reaffirmed UN’s continued assistance to Azerbaijan in ensuring the safe return of IDPs to their native lands.

“UN agencies have for long cooperating with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). Demining is of great importance in terms of promoting the development of agriculture and other areas in Azerbaijani territories,” she added.

News.Az