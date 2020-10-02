UN calls for resumption of peace talks on Nagorno-Karabakh under OSCE auspices

The UN maintains contacts with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 'at different levels' and urges on the need to resume peace negotiations, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric made the statement answering journalists' questions during a daily briefing in New York, UN News reports.

"We have also maintained and continue to maintain contact with our colleagues in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he said. “We believe that the parties should return to the Minsk process, which is being led by the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs."

He also added that the UN continues to maintain contacts with representatives of the parties at different levels'.

