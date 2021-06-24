UN chief calls for expansion of humanitarian aid to Syrians

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for the expansion of humanitarian aid to Syrians, Xinhua reported.

More than 70 percent of the population in Northwest Syria are in need. It is absolutely essential to maintain and increase the level of support, he told the Security Council.

Despite the United Nations' massive response in Syria and across the region, more humanitarian access is required to reach those most in need. It is important to maintain and expand access, including cross-border and cross-line operations, he said.

News.Az