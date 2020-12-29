UN chief calls for making 2021 'year of healing'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defining 2020 as the year of trials, tragedies and tears, the UN secretary-general appealed for cooperation in tackling global challenges in his year-end address Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Together, let’s make peace among ourselves and with nature, tackle the climate crisis, stop the spread of COVID-19 and make 2021 a year of healing," Antonio Guterres said in a video message.

Touching on the devastating impacts of COVID-19 around the world during the year such as a rise in poverty, inequality and hunger, however, Guterres highlighted that the New Year lies ahead, which has "rays of hope."

If people work together in unity and solidarity, rays of hope can reach all around the world in the next year, he added.

Saying that both climate change and COVID-19 are crises that can only be addressed by everyone together as part of a transition to an inclusive and sustainable future, he noted that the central ambition of the UN for the next year is to build a global coalition for carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Healing from the impact of a deadly virus. Healing broken economies and societies. Healing divisions. And starting to heal the planet. That must be our New Year’s Resolution for 2021," Guterres added.

News.Az