UN chief calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to tackle all bilateral issues toward normalizing relations

“The Secretary-General has been closely following the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He welcomes the agreement reached on 19 April between the respective State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The UN Secretary General encourages the parties to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and tackle all outstanding bilateral issues toward achieving full normalization of relations,” he added.

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. The meeting reached an agreement on the return of four villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

News.Az