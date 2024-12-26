UN chief extends condolences over deadly AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres extended condolences over the deadly crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane in Kazakhstan.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of a plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which has claimed the lives of many, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Russian Federation,” Stéphanie Tremblay, associate spokesperson for the UN chief, quoted Guterres as saying, News.Az reports.“He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his profound sympathy to the affected nations. The Secretary-General also wishes a swift and full recovery to those injured in this tragic incident,” the associate spokesperson added.

