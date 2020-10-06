UN chief gravely concerned over escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN chief on Monday expressed concern over the continuing escalation of tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone despite repeated appeals from the international community to immediately halt the fighting.

"He is gravely concerned by reports of the extension of hostilities, including the targeting of populated areas. He reminds all sides of their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a written statement.

The statement urged the sides -- Armenia and Azerbaijan -- to immediately cease all hostilities, and reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict.

''He [Guterres] appeals to all relevant regional and international actors to actively exercise their influence to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.''

