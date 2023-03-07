UN chief heading to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is on his way to Ukraine, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Guterres is currently in Poland and will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday morning in Kyiv.

The pair will discuss “the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues,” according to the statement.

The United Nations said the initiative allows for commercial food and fertilizer exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to lower-income countries.

This is the UN chief’s third visit to Ukraine, and he will be back in New York by Thursday afternoon, his spokesperson added.