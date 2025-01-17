UN chief says Israel must halt operations in south Lebanon
This handout picture provided by the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), shows UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C), accompanied by UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz (L), arrives at the forces’
UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday that Israel’s military operations and “occupation” in south Lebanon must cease, nearly two months after the truce that ended the war with Hezbollah, News.az reports citing BBC.
“The continued occupation by the Israel (military) inside the UNIFIL area operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of resolution 1701... They must stop,” Guterres said.
He was speaking on a visit to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naqura, and referring to the Security Council decision that ended a 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
