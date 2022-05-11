UN chief says truce in Ukraine ‘not yet possible’

Achieving peace or a truce in Ukraine is not possible at the moment, UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Wednesday.

The UN chief was speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Guterres underlined the need to focus on providing humanitarian assistance and evacuating civilians from the combat zones in Ukraine.

The UN chief also touched on the topic of food security. “Agricultural products of Russia and Ukraine should return to world markets,” he added.

News.Az