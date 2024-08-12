UN Chief slams Israel's killing of Palestinians at Gaza school shelter

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s airstrike on a Gaza City school shelter over the weekend, which killed at least 100 displaced individuals, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"The Secretary-General condemns the continued loss of life in Gaza, including women and children, as we witness yet another devastating strike by Israel on the Al-Tab'een school in Gaza City, sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinian families with scores of fatalities amidst continued horror displacement and suffering in Gaza," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference.Saying that Guterres is "dismayed to see that the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 remain unimplemented," the UN chief welcomed “the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt and Qatar leaders, and urges both sides to rejoin negotiations and conclude the cease-fire and hostages release deal."Guterres reiterated his "urgent appeal for an immediate cease-fire and the unconditional release of all hostages.""He also again underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza. The Secretary-General underlines that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions and attack must be upheld at all times," Haq added.At least 100 people were killed and many injured Saturday when Israeli aircraft targeted Palestinians performing fajr (dawn) prayers at the Al-Tab'een school in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighborhood.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.The Israeli onslaught has since killed nearly 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

News.Az