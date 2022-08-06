UN chief slams nuclear weapons as ‘nonsense’

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that nuclear weapons were "nonsense" during a ceremony in Japan marking the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Saturday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we’ve learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945," Guterres pointed out.

It is totally unacceptable for states in possession of nuclear weapons to admit the possibility of a nuclear war, he added.

The UN chief called on members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons "to work urgently to eliminate the stockpiles that threaten our future, to strengthen dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation, and to support my disarmament agenda by eliminating these devices of destruction".

